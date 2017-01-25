Theresa May to attend first part of E...

Theresa May to attend first part of EU Malta summit on 3 February

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: EurActiv.com

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will attend the first part of a meeting of European Union leaders in Malta early next month, her spokeswoman said yesterday . The informal 3 February meeting was initially intended to be a gathering of the 27 other EU leaders, to discuss the EU's future after Brexit without the UK prime minister.

