The Latest: Migrants in Serbia protest, urging open borders
Holding banners, migrants gathered Wednesday outside an old customs warehouse in central Belgrade that has been a makeshift shelter for hundreds of men and boys from countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan. Ahmed Osmani from Afghanistan says "we want the border open because 90 percent of people that are here are all sick."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
|Toy boy for women available here (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Horny Dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC