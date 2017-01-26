The Latest: Migrants in Serbia protes...

The Latest: Migrants in Serbia protest, urging open borders

Holding banners, migrants gathered Wednesday outside an old customs warehouse in central Belgrade that has been a makeshift shelter for hundreds of men and boys from countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan. Ahmed Osmani from Afghanistan says "we want the border open because 90 percent of people that are here are all sick."

