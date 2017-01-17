Maltese bishop denies threatening to ...

Maltese bishop denies threatening to suspend priests who balk at Communion for divorced/remarried

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

A bishop of Malta has denied rumors that he had threatened to suspend any priest who refused to administer Communion to Catholics who are divorced and remarried. According to a report that had circulated quickly over the internet, Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo had made the threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14) Feb '15 david 38
contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 16
Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Guyforfun 1
fetish (Feb '15) Feb '15 SOHO 10
any female lesbians? (Jan '15) Feb '15 JBMassage 23
jerk off today (Feb '15) Feb '15 marco 8
Toy boy for women available here (Feb '15) Feb '15 Horny Dave 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC