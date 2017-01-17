Maltese bishop denies threatening to suspend priests who balk at Communion for divorced/remarried
A bishop of Malta has denied rumors that he had threatened to suspend any priest who refused to administer Communion to Catholics who are divorced and remarried. According to a report that had circulated quickly over the internet, Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo had made the threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available curvy female for discreet fun (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|david
|38
|contacts of woman that does full sex anyone int... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|16
|Guy looking for 2 bisexual/lesbian girls who wo... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Guyforfun
|1
|fetish (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|SOHO
|10
|any female lesbians? (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|JBMassage
|23
|jerk off today (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|marco
|8
|Toy boy for women available here (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Horny Dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC