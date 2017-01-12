Malta rejects tax haven accusations
The Maltese finance minister rejected accusations that his country was a tax haven on Thursday , saying it had "nothing to hide". Speaking to journalists in Valletta, Edward Scicluna dismissed a report published the day before by the Green group in the European Parliament as "very unprofessional" and "very unfair". "There were lots of untruths" in the report, he said, adding that international organisations, including the OECD, a developped-country club, did not consider Malta as a tax haven.
