Malta raises alarm on Russia in Libya

Friday Jan 13 Read more: EUobserver

A Russia-backed Libyan warlord could start a "civil war" in Libya, increasing refugee flows to the EU, Malta has warned. The danger comes as the Libyan commander, Khalifa Haftar, advances on Tripoli, the seat of the UN-recognised government, Malta's foreign minister, George Vella, told press in Valletta on Friday .

