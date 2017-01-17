Libya not accepting Italy migrant dea...

Libya not accepting Italy migrant deal - EU presidency Malta

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Libya's U.N.-backed government has not accepted proposals by Rome aimed at cutting migrant flows to Italy and the two sides are "far apart" on the issue, Malta's foreign minister said on Friday. Malta's Foreign Minister George Vella takes part in a joint news conference with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni at the Foreign Ministry in Valletta, Malta, March 10, 2016.

Chicago, IL

