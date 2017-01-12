For being such a small country, Malta...

For being such a small country, Malta carries a weighty history. And stamps are a big part of it.

Edward Caruana Dingli's design of Melita, the allegorical symbol of Malta, appeared on 12 of the 17 definitives in the 1922-26 set marking the start of Maltese self-government. Melita and Britannia, the allegorical personifications of Malta and Britain, embrace in Gianni Vella's design for five of the denominations in Malta's 1922-26 self-government stamp set.

