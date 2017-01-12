[Focus] 'Pragmatic' Malta takes fight...

[Focus] 'Pragmatic' Malta takes fight against euroscepticism

Wednesday Jan 11

"We should stop blaming people who vote for extremist groups and we should focus on their concerns," said Maltese PM Joseph Muscat , with Juncker. Malta, the smallest EU country, has launched its 6-month presidency of the EU Council on Wednesday with an aim of trying to heal the wounds of an EU faced with Brexit and the rise of euroscepticism.

