[Focus] 'Pragmatic' Malta takes fight against euroscepticism
"We should stop blaming people who vote for extremist groups and we should focus on their concerns," said Maltese PM Joseph Muscat , with Juncker. Malta, the smallest EU country, has launched its 6-month presidency of the EU Council on Wednesday with an aim of trying to heal the wounds of an EU faced with Brexit and the rise of euroscepticism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
