[Focus] No opt-outs on migration, says Malta

Outside the Auberge de Castille, the office of Maltese prime ministers in Valletta, a giant marble knot symbolises Malta's position as a link between Europe and Africa.   It was inaugurated in November 2015 when the Mediterranean island hosted an EU-Africa summit to try to find ways to manage and reduce the number of people coming from sub-Saharan and north African countries to the EU.   More than a year later, Malta has taken the helm of the EU Council of ministers and intends to push its agenda for more engagement with the south.

