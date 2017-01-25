[Focus] No opt-outs on migration, says Malta

Outside the Auberge de Castille, the office of Maltese prime ministers in Valletta, a giant marble knot symbolises Malta's position as a link between Europe and Africa. It was inaugurated in November 2015 when the Mediterranean island hosted an EU-Africa summit to try to find ways to manage and reduce the number of people coming from sub-Saharan and north African countries to the EU. More than a year later, Malta has taken the helm of the EU Council of ministers and intends to push its agenda for more engagement with the south.

