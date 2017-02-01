EU looks to camps in Africa to cut im...

EU looks to camps in Africa to cut immigration

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Reuters

EU interior ministers will consider plans on Thursday to finance camps in Africa where the U.N. refugee agency and aid groups would process migrants to prevent them trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. The sea crossing from Libya to Italy, operated by people smugglers, is now the main route for migrants seeking better lives in wealthy Europe, but the EU wants to shut it down and admit only refugees.

