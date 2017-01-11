Discover the historic beauty and scre...

Discover the historic beauty and screen pedigree of Malta

At just 25 kilometres long by 15 wide, the island of Malta, together with its even tinier sisters Gozo and Comino, makes up one of the smallest countries in Europe. But it is also one of the most popular locations for film and TV crews, seen in everything from Poirot to current action film Assassin's Creed.

