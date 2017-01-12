Brexit deal must be worse than EU mem...

Brexit deal must be worse than EU membership: Presidency

Britain's deal for leaving the European Union must be worse than the terms of its membership, said Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, whose country has just taken on the six-month EU presidency. Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat attends a press conference in Valletta, Malta, on Jan 11, 2017 to mark the start of the Maltese EU presidency.

