Bishop warns against a classist,a Puritan mentality in Church

In a Christmas homily excerpted in the Vatican newspaper, a Maltese prelate warned Catholics against a "classist" mentality and the "trap of Puritanism." "The Jews preferred not to be contaminated by the impurities of others," Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo preached.

Chicago, IL

