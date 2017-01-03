Bishop warns against a classist,a Puritan mentality in Church
In a Christmas homily excerpted in the Vatican newspaper, a Maltese prelate warned Catholics against a "classist" mentality and the "trap of Puritanism." "The Jews preferred not to be contaminated by the impurities of others," Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo preached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
