Malta Becomes First European Country ...

Malta Becomes First European Country to Outlaw Conversion Therapy

Thursday Dec 8

People celebrate in Saint George's Square after the Maltese parliament approved a civil unions bill in Valletta on April 14, 2014. The country of Malta has outlawed so-called conversion therapy, becoming the first European country to do so, the government announced this week.

Chicago, IL

