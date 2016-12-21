Libyan plane hijackers to appear before Maltese court

Valletta, Dec 25 : The two hijackers who diverted an internal Libyan flight to an airport are set to appear before a court in Malta on December 25, police source said on Saturday. [NK World] Maltese Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar said earlier on Saturday that police had 48 hours to charge the two hijackers following their arrest on Friday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

