Libyan plane hijacked, lands in Malta...

Libyan plane hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board

Friday Dec 23

VALLETTA: An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked by a man claiming to have a hand grenade on Friday and diverted to Malta, where it landed with 118 people on board. The hijacker told crew he was "pro-Gaddafi" and that he was willing to let all 111 passengers leave the Airbus A320, but not its seven crew, if his demands were met, the Times of Malta said.

Chicago, IL

