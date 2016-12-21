Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta ...

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board

An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked by a man claiming to have a hand grenade on Friday and diverted to Malta, where it landed with 118 people on board. Maltese troops survey a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport, December 23, 2016.

Chicago, IL

