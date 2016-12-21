European Union, Malian sign deal to return migrants1 hour ago

European Union, Malian sign deal to r...

The Hague, Dec 12 : The European Union signed an agreement with the Malian government aimed at enabling the return of migrants who have reached Europe's shores, and whose asylum requests have been refused. "It is the first time the EU establishes such a precise mechanism with an African country with regards to returning failed asylum seekers," said a statement from the Dutch foreign ministry yesterday, which signed the agreement on the EU's behalf.

