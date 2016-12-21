EU, Mali sign deal to return migrants

EU, Mali sign deal to return migrants

Sunday Dec 11

The European Union on Sunday signed an agreement with the Malian government aimed at enabling the return of migrants who have reached Europe's shores, and whose asylum requests have been refused. Migrants from Mali sit in a cantine outside the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, on Sep 20, 2016.

Chicago, IL

