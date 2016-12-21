Walk through the Comino ...

Walk through the Comino ...

Friday Nov 25

I invite you to walk around the island of Comino. Comino, formerly called Ephestia, is a very small island of the Maltese archipelago between the islands of Malta and Gozo in the Mediterranean Sea, measuring 3.5 square kilometres in area.

