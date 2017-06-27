Swedish government announces release ...

Swedish government announces release of hostage in Mali

Swedish Foreign Minister, Margot Wallstrom, smiles in front of a picture of freed hostage Johan Gustafsson, centre, and his family at Arlanda airport after his arrival in Sweden on Monday afternoon, during a press conference about the release of Sweden's Johan Gustafsson who was kidnapped in Mali by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in 2011, at the government headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, June 26, 2017. Gustafsson was flown back to Sweden where he arrived Monday afternoon.

