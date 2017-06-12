Summer Guide 2017: Music & Festivals

Desert blues will always be at the core of their sound, but this blind, Malian-born/Paris-based husband-and-wife duo have adapted to varied pop production techniques without ever sounding slick or money-grubbing. They broadened their audience in 2005 with the footloose Euro-reggae of the Manu Chao-produced Dimanche A Bamako , went for an even brighter sound in 2009 with Welcome to Mali , then collaborated with American rockers like Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Tunde Adebimpe and Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio on Foilia in 2012.

