Summer Guide 2017: Music & Festivals

Wednesday Jun 7

Desert blues will always be at the core of their sound, but this blind, Malian-born/Paris-based husband-and-wife duo have adapted to varied pop production techniques without ever sounding slick or money-grubbing. They broadened their audience in 2005 with the footloose Euro-reggae of the Manu Chao-produced Dimanche A Bamako , went for an even brighter sound in 2009 with Welcome to Mali , then collaborated with American rockers like Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Tunde Adebimpe and Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio on Foilia in 2012.

Chicago, IL

