Songs We Love: Songhoy Blues, 'Bamako'

Songs We Love: Songhoy Blues, 'Bamako'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Songhoy Blues' Aliou TourA© says, "With 'Bamako,' we just wanted to write something fun and positive about where we come from." Tidal hide caption Songhoy Blues' Aliou TourA© says, "With 'Bamako,' we just wanted to write something fun and positive about where we come from."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC