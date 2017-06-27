New Game: Wars Across the World: Mali...

New Game: Wars Across the World: Mali 2012

Mali 2012 relates to rise of AQMI among the Tuareg rebellion and the efforts of Mali and France to counter them. The Islamic rebels must capture the urban centers of Mali and march on its capital Bamako to upset its government.

