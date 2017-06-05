New app helps Mali skin doctors reach...

New app helps Mali skin doctors reach out to distant patients

In Mali, where skin conditions are widespread and skin doctors are scarce, physicians have turned to technology to treat patients remotely. From his Bamako office, Professor Ousmane Faye, one of a small number of dermatologists in Mali, examines photos of an arm and a torso afflicted by a skin pigmentation disorder.

