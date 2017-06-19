Mali: UN condemns terrorist attack at hotel on the outskirts of Bamako
In a statement issued today by his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief expressed his condolences to the bereaved and the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Mali. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
