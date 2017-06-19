Mali Referendum on Constitutional Amendments Delayed
Mali's government said Wednesday that it was delaying a July 9 referendum on constitutional amendments that would reinforce presidential powers and create new regions under an accord signed in 2015 with northern separatists. The changes have been the subject of protests in the capital, Bamako, and more marches were set for Thursday across the West African country.
