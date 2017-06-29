Mali bishop pledges to make cardinal'...

Mali bishop pledges to make cardinal's ceremony amid scandal

Mali bishop Jean-Gabriel Diarra listens to question during an interview with The Associated Press in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. When asked to comment on media reports that Bamako archbishop Jean Zerbo, who is set to be elevated to cardinal on Wednesday at the Vatican, another Mali bishop, and himself were holders of 12 million euros in Swiss bank accounts, Diarra said "we have nothing to hide" but declined to explain the money's origin.

Chicago, IL

