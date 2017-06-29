Mali bishop pledges to make cardinal's ceremony amid scandal
Mali bishop Jean-Gabriel Diarra listens to question during an interview with The Associated Press in Rome, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. When asked to comment on media reports that Bamako archbishop Jean Zerbo, who is set to be elevated to cardinal on Wednesday at the Vatican, another Mali bishop, and himself were holders of 12 million euros in Swiss bank accounts, Diarra said "we have nothing to hide" but declined to explain the money's origin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC