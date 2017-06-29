Malaria control in African schools dramatically cuts infection and reduces risk of anemia
Schools that provide prevention education, insecticide-treated nets and antimalarial treatment, in regions where malaria is highly seasonal, could reduce the risk of schoolchildren developing anaemia and improve their cognitive performance, according to new research published in BMJ Global Health . The randomised study involved nearly 2,000 schoolchildren in Mali and was conducted by Save the Children in partnership with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the National Institute for Public Health Research in Mali.
