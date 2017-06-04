Macron to meet Russia's Putin in France on May 29: Elysee

On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa. At the end of his first week in office, Macron left Gao, a city in Mali's deeply-troubled north, after lunching with French troops and sitting for talks with Malian counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

