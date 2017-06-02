French soldiers kill 20 jihadis in Ma...

French soldiers kill 20 jihadis in Mali near Burkina Faso

Friday Jun 2

BAMAKO, Mali - Officials say that French soldiers deployed to Mali to fight against Islamic extremists have killed at least 20 jihadis at the country's border with Burkina Faso. French Operation Barkhane said Friday that activities carried out by soldiers from Sunday to Thursday in the Serma forest left 20 jihadis "out of combat."

Chicago, IL

