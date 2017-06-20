Czech soldiers join anti-terrorist fi...

Czech soldiers join anti-terrorist fight in Malian hotel complex

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Prague/Bamako, June 19 - Czech soldiers joined the fight against the terrorists who attacked a hotel complex near Bamako, Mali, on Sunday, and they also assisted in evacuating and rescuing people, Czech General Staff spokesman Jan Sulc told CTK today. Sulc said two rapid reaction units consisting of Czech soldiers deployed in Mali, were sent to the hotel complex to help eliminate the terrorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC