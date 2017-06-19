.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Mali,...

.com | Top Africa stories: Zim, Mali, Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: News24

Four assailants have been killed by security forces in Mali after an attack on a tourist resort popular with foreigners close to the capital Bamako, the country's security minister said late on Sunday. "We have recovered the bodies of two attackers who were killed", Salif Traore told journalists, adding that they were "searching for the bodies of two others", without specifying if any more were on the run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC