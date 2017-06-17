.com | Jihadists kill two, kidnap others in Mali army camp attack
Lesotho's incoming prime minister Tom Thabane is 'devastated' by the shooting of his wife, his party says, and UN says it "has nothing to do with sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West. Bamako - Two soldiers were killed and others abducted on Saturday after jihadists attacked a military base in northern Mali, a local official and a resident told AFP.
