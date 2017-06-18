Attack on Hotel in Mali's Capital - Under Control,' Army Says
A resort on the outskirts of Mali's capital, Bamako, that's popular with foreigners was attacked on Sunday, leaving at least two people dead, days after the United Nations chief warned that insecurity in the West African nation is spreading. Special forces and soldiers were at the scene to track down the assailants, Baba Cisse, a spokesman of the security ministry, said by phone.
