'At least two dead' in attack on tourist resort in Mali

At least two people are thought to have died as gunmen stage an attack on a luxury resort in Mali which is popular with expats and Western tourists, officials have said. Witnesses reported that shots were heard as the armed assailants stormed the Le Campement de Kangaba resort in Dougourakoro, just outside the capital of Bamako.

Chicago, IL

