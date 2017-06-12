African Infrastructure Investment Man...

African Infrastructure Investment Managers invests in Albatros Energy Mali

African Infrastructure Investment Managers said June 13 that it has acquired a 44 per cent stake in Albatros Energy Mali . Financial terms weren't announced.

Chicago, IL

