Africa: It's Time to Stop Ignoring Co...

Africa: It's Time to Stop Ignoring Conflict in Efforts to Build Resilience

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Many climate change adaptation and development efforts work in unstable countries - and that reality needs to be taken into account When Jean Vergain first travelled to Somalia in1992 as part of his work for the International Committee of the Red Cross, he met Issa, a pastoralist living with his family and animals. When Vergain returned to the country in 2000 after years of civil war, Issa's wife and children had moved to Mogadishu, the capital, in the hope of finding food and water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC