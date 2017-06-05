AFCON 2019 qualifier: Mali earn comeback win against Gabon
Mali came from a goal down to defeat Gabon 2-1 in their Group C Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Saturday night. The victory sees the Eagles join Burundi on three points at the top of the table.
