5 killed in attack on military post in northern Mali

BAMAKO, Mali - A military official says at least five people are dead after an attack on a Malian army post in the country's volatile north. Col. Diarran Kone, spokesman for Mali's army, says eight others were wounded in the attack in Bintagoungou early Saturday.

