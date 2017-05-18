UN to deploy 'rapid intervention force' in central Mali

A rapid intervention force of Senegalese troops will soon be deployed in central Mali, which has seen an increase in jihadist attacks and communal violence since 2015, the new UN peacekeeping chief said. "We are awaiting the upcoming deployment in the centre , by Senegal, of a rapid intervention force to deal with the situation of insecurity," Jean-Pierre Lacroix, under secretary-general for UN peacekeeping operations, told reporters on his first visit to the west African country since taking office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.