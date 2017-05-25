Songhoy Blues Release New Track 'Mali...

Songhoy Blues Release New Track 'Mali Nord (feat. Elf Kid)'

Thursday May 25

Songhoy Blues have released 'Mali Nord ,' the latest track from their upcoming album, Rsistance, which Fat Possum Records/Transgressive Records will release on Friday, June 16th. In addition to Elf Kid, the album features contributions from Iggy Pop, Stealing Sheep and Lxury.

Chicago, IL

