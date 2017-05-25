Songhoy Blues Release New Track 'Mali Nord (feat. Elf Kid)'
Songhoy Blues have released 'Mali Nord ,' the latest track from their upcoming album, Rsistance, which Fat Possum Records/Transgressive Records will release on Friday, June 16th. In addition to Elf Kid, the album features contributions from Iggy Pop, Stealing Sheep and Lxury.
