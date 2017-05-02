Soldier: 10 dead, 9 others hurt in Ma...

Soldier: 10 dead, 9 others hurt in Mali army convoy ambush

BAMAKO, Mali - Witnesses say at least 10 Malian soldiers have been killed and nine others wounded in an ambush on a military convoy in central Mali. He declined to give a death toll, but a soldier in the region who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to journalists confirmed 10 dead.

