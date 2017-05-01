Senior UN Official warns of destabili...

Senior UN Official warns of destabilizing consequences in increasingly overlooked crisis in Mali

Following a three-day mission to Mali last week, the Director of Operations for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, John Ging, today drew attention to the complex emergency in Mali and the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a direct result of the conflict. Humanitarian and development needs are escalating across the country, with the greatest vulnerability in the conflict and violence-affected areas of northern, and now increasingly, central Mali.

Chicago, IL

