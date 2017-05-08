Rocket attack on UN camp in Mali kill...

Rocket attack on UN camp in Mali kills one, wounds 9

Wednesday May 3

Bamako: Shelling and rocket fire on a UN camp in Mali's troubled Timbuktu killed one yet to be identified person and wounded nine peacekeepers, the United Nations mission said Wednesday. It is the latest attack to hit the mission, known as MINSUMA, stationed in the country since 2013 and considered its most dangerous active peacekeeping deployment.

Chicago, IL

