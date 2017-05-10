Oumou Sangare: Mogoya

After an eight-year recording hiatus, Malian superstar vocalist Oumou SangarA© returns to the international spotlight with a new record, on a new label, but with the same steadfast focus on African women's rights. Mogoya is her first release on the Paris-based No Format indie label, after releasing five albums over twenty years with World Circuit.

Chicago, IL

