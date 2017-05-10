Malian President: Baku become a cente...

Malian President: Baku become a center of global intercultural dialogue [PHOTO]

Friday May 5

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who is on a visit in the country to attend the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, on May 5. The level of political relations was hailed, and they also stressed the significance of developing economic cooperation between the two countries. The Malian president praised warm hospitality shown to him in Azerbaijan.

Chicago, IL

