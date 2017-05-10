Malian President: Baku become a center of global intercultural dialogue [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who is on a visit in the country to attend the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, on May 5. The level of political relations was hailed, and they also stressed the significance of developing economic cooperation between the two countries. The Malian president praised warm hospitality shown to him in Azerbaijan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC