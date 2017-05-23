Mali: Two UN Peacekeepers Killed In Ambush Attack In Northern Kidal Region
Two peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali were killed and another injured on Tuesday morning in an ambush in the northern Kidal region. "A pedestrian patrol of MINUSMA was attacked in an ambush around 6:30 this morning, five kilometres from Aguelhok," the Mission announced.
