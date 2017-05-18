Mali offers India rare Mughal-era manuscripts for public display

AGRA: In an offer which will add to the objects to be displayed as part of the planned Mughal-era museum at the Taj Mahal here, the Republic of Mali has informed India that it has several priceless Mughal-period manuscripts which it is willing to allow the Archaeological Survey of India to put up on display. Representatives of the country in west-central Africa recently visited the Taj and held discussions with the ASI about showcasing the documents, according to an official of the archaeological body.

