Liberia: Rocket Attack Kills Liberian Soldier in Mali

AFL Chief of Chief General Daniel Dee Ziankahn docorates soldiers at Medal Parade in Timbuktu Photo: C.Y. Kwanue Shelling and rocket fire on a United Nations camp in Mali's troubled town of Timbuktu killed a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia , Corporal Sheriff Ousma, and also wounded nine others, the United Nations Mission said last evening. Ousma was a signal soldier assigned with the 23rd Infantry Brigade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.