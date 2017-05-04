Liberia: Rocket Attack Kills Liberian...

Liberia: Rocket Attack Kills Liberian Soldier in Mali

AFL Chief of Chief General Daniel Dee Ziankahn docorates soldiers at Medal Parade in Timbuktu Photo: C.Y. Kwanue Shelling and rocket fire on a United Nations camp in Mali's troubled town of Timbuktu killed a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia , Corporal Sheriff Ousma, and also wounded nine others, the United Nations Mission said last evening. Ousma was a signal soldier assigned with the 23rd Infantry Brigade.

